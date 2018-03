Zum Schutz: Händehygiene das A und O

HANDOUT - Produced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), this digitally-colorized scanning electron micrograph (SEM) depicts four green-colored, spheroid-shaped, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteria, as they were in the process of being enveloped by a much larger human white blood cell. The bacteria shown are members of a MRSA strain by the name of MRSA252, which is a leading cause of hospital-associated infections in the United States, and the United Kingdom. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) causes a range of illnesses, from skin and wound infections to pneumonia and bloodstream infections that can cause sepsis and death. Staph bacteria, including MRSA, are one of the most common causes of healthcare-associated infections. Resistance to methicillin and related antibiotics (e.g., nafcillin, oxacillin) and resistance to cephalosporins are of concern. CDC estimates 80,461 invasive MRSA infections and 11,285 related deaths occurred in 2011. An unknown but much higher number of less severe infections occurred in both the community and in healthcare settings.Photo: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)/dpa (zu: "Umfrage: Wenig Wissen über Antibiotika und Resistenzen"; ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur bei Nennung: "Foto: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)/dpa" +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

