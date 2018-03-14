Tabellen

Fussball

Gruppenliga Darmstadt: Der 24. Spieltag

SV Nauheim TSV Höchst -:-
TSG Messel SV Olympia Biebesheim -:-
1. (1) Rot-Weiß Walldorf 22 15 4 3 64 : 27 49
2. (2) VfR Fehlheim 21 13 4 4 63 : 30 43
3. (3) SV Unter-Flockenbach 22 13 4 5 59 : 34 43
4. (4) TSV Höchst 19 12 4 3 48 : 27 40
5. (5) SG Unter-Abtsteinach 18 12 3 3 47 : 17 39
6. (6) SV Nauheim 22 11 3 8 42 : 42 36
7. (7) SV Münster 19 9 4 6 45 : 34 31
8. (8) TSG Messel 19 8 6 5 31 : 23 30
9. (9) SKV Büttelborn 21 8 4 9 46 : 48 28
10. (10) FC Fürth 22 7 5 10 33 : 43 26
11. (11) SV Geinsheim 19 4 8 7 25 : 28 20
12. (12) VfL Michelstadt 20 5 5 10 24 : 51 20
13. (13) Sportfreunde Heppenheim 20 5 4 11 35 : 38 19
14. (14) SV Olympia Biebesheim 21 4 7 10 39 : 63 19
15. (15) SG Sandbach 19 4 5 10 28 : 46 17
16. (16) SC Hassia Dieburg 19 2 5 12 27 : 54 11
17. (17) TV Lampertheim zg. 21 1 3 17 0 : 0 0

Vorschau fuer den 25. Spieltag:

SG Unter-Abtsteinach SG Sandbach 22.03.2018
SC Hassia Dieburg TSV Höchst 25.03.2018
VfR Fehlheim SG Sandbach 25.03.2018
SKV Büttelborn SV Münster 25.03.2018
TSG Messel VfL Michelstadt 25.03.2018
SV Geinsheim SG Unter-Abtsteinach 25.03.2018
TV Lampertheim zg. SV Unter-Flockenbach 25.03.2018
FC Fürth SV Olympia Biebesheim 25.03.2018
SV Nauheim Rot-Weiß Walldorf 25.03.2018
