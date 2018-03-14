Fussball
Gruppenliga Darmstadt: Der 24. Spieltag
|SV Nauheim
|TSV Höchst
|-:-
|TSG Messel
|SV Olympia Biebesheim
|-:-
|1.
|(1)
|Rot-Weiß Walldorf
|22
|15
|4
|3
|64
|:
|27
|49
|2.
|(2)
|VfR Fehlheim
|21
|13
|4
|4
|63
|:
|30
|43
|3.
|(3)
|SV Unter-Flockenbach
|22
|13
|4
|5
|59
|:
|34
|43
|4.
|(4)
|TSV Höchst
|19
|12
|4
|3
|48
|:
|27
|40
|5.
|(5)
|SG Unter-Abtsteinach
|18
|12
|3
|3
|47
|:
|17
|39
|6.
|(6)
|SV Nauheim
|22
|11
|3
|8
|42
|:
|42
|36
|7.
|(7)
|SV Münster
|19
|9
|4
|6
|45
|:
|34
|31
|8.
|(8)
|TSG Messel
|19
|8
|6
|5
|31
|:
|23
|30
|9.
|(9)
|SKV Büttelborn
|21
|8
|4
|9
|46
|:
|48
|28
|10.
|(10)
|FC Fürth
|22
|7
|5
|10
|33
|:
|43
|26
|11.
|(11)
|SV Geinsheim
|19
|4
|8
|7
|25
|:
|28
|20
|12.
|(12)
|VfL Michelstadt
|20
|5
|5
|10
|24
|:
|51
|20
|13.
|(13)
|Sportfreunde Heppenheim
|20
|5
|4
|11
|35
|:
|38
|19
|14.
|(14)
|SV Olympia Biebesheim
|21
|4
|7
|10
|39
|:
|63
|19
|15.
|(15)
|SG Sandbach
|19
|4
|5
|10
|28
|:
|46
|17
|16.
|(16)
|SC Hassia Dieburg
|19
|2
|5
|12
|27
|:
|54
|11
|17.
|(17)
|TV Lampertheim zg.
|21
|1
|3
|17
|0
|:
|0
|0
Vorschau fuer den 25. Spieltag:
|SG Unter-Abtsteinach
|SG Sandbach
|22.03.2018
|SC Hassia Dieburg
|TSV Höchst
|25.03.2018
|VfR Fehlheim
|SG Sandbach
|25.03.2018
|SKV Büttelborn
|SV Münster
|25.03.2018
|TSG Messel
|VfL Michelstadt
|25.03.2018
|SV Geinsheim
|SG Unter-Abtsteinach
|25.03.2018
|TV Lampertheim zg.
|SV Unter-Flockenbach
|25.03.2018
|FC Fürth
|SV Olympia Biebesheim
|25.03.2018
|SV Nauheim
|Rot-Weiß Walldorf
|25.03.2018