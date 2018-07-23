700 Zuschauer sehen packendes Finale

Fussball
Stadtmeisterschaft Wertheim 2018
Gruppe A
SG Boxtal II/Mondf. – TSV Kreuzwertheim 2:1
VfB Reicholzheim/D. – Kickers DHK Wertheim II 4:0
Kickers DHK Wertheim II – SG Boxtal II/Mondfeld 1:0
TSV Kreuzwertheim – VfB Reicholzheim/Dörl. 0:2
SG Boxtal II/Mondf. – VfB Reicholzh./Dörl. 0:3
TSV Kreuzwerth. – Kickers DHK Werth. II 1:3
1 VfB Reicholzheim/Dörlesberg 3 3 0 0 9:0 9
2 Kickers DHK Wertheim II 3 2 0 1 4:5 6
3 SG Boxtal II/Mondfeld 3 1 0 2 2:5 3
4 TSV Kreuzwertheim 3 0 0 3 2:7 0
Gruppe B
SV Vikt. Wertheim – Kickers DHK Wertheim I 3:1
FC Eichel – Türkgücü Wertheim 0:4
Türkgücü Wertheim – SV Vikt. Wertheim 0:0
Kickers DHK Wertheim I – FC Eichel 2:2
SV Viktoria Wertheim – FC Eichel 3:0
Kickers DHK Werth. I – Türkgücü Werth. 0:0
1 SV Viktoria Wertheim 3 2 1 0 6:1 7
2 Türkgücü Wertheim 3 1 2 0 4:0 5 3 Kickers DHK Wertheim I 3 0 2 1 3:5 2
4 FC Eichel 3 0 1 2 2:9 1
Gruppe C
SG Vikt. Wertheim II/Grünen.– SSV Urphar/L. 0:2
SSV Urphar/Lindelbach – SV Nassig 1:3
SV Nassig – SG Viktoria Wertheim II/Grünenwört 4:2
1 SV Nassig 2 2 0 0 7:3 6
2 SSV Urphar/Lindelbach 2 1 0 1 3:3 3
3 SG Vikt. Werth. II/Grünenw. 2 0 0 2 2:6 0
Viertelfinale
Boxtal II/Mondfeld – SV Viktoria Werth. 0:1
Kickers DHK Wertheim I – Reicholzheim/D. 0:2
Türkgücü Wertheim – SV Nassig 0:2
Kickers DHK II Wertheim – Urphar/Lindelbach 4:3 n.E.
Halbfinale
SV Viktoria Wertheim – SV Nassig 4:6 n. E.
VfB Reicholzheim/Dörlesberg – Kickers DHK II 2:1
Spiel um Platz 3
Kickers DHK II Wertheim – SV Vikt. Wertheim 0:5
Finale
VfB Reicholzheim/Dörlesberg – SV Nassig 1:3