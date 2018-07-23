700 Zuschauer sehen packendes Finale

Anzeige

VfB Reicholzh./Dö. – SV Nassig 1:3

Nachdem es sowohl der VfB als auch der SV Nassig in ihren Halbfinal-Spielen am Ende spannend machten, qualifizierten sie sich jeweils doch noch verdientermaßen für das Finale. Trotz der starken Regenfälle am Samstag und den zahlreichen Spielen der vergangenen Tage, die den Platz deutlich in Mitleidenschaft gezogen hatten, lieferten sich die beiden Mannschaften vor der stattlichen Kulisse etwa 700 Zuschauern eine packende Begegnung. Die Partie begann für den Landesligisten mit einem frühen Nackenschlag: Nach einem Foul an Jan Emrich musste dieser schon nach drei Minuten ausgewechselt werden. Dennoch ließ sich der SVN nicht aus dem Takt bringen und machte in der Anfangsphase den frischeren Eindruck. Außenseiter Reicholzheim/Dörlesberg wurde das erste Mal nach zehn Minuten gefährlich, doch Nassigs Keeper Link parierte Lamperts Freistoß sicher. In der Folge übernahm der SVN aber mehr und mehr das Ruder. Nach einer schönen Flanke von Muehling stieg Eric Klein am höchsten und verwandelte sicher zur viel umjubelten Führung für den Landesligisten. Bis zur Pause schafften es die beiden Mannschaften nicht mehr, gefährlich Aktionen zu kreieren.

Nur wenige Sekunden nach Anpfiff der zweiten Halbzeit hatte Klein seinen zweiten Treffer in dieser Partie auf dem Fuß, doch VfB-Schlussmann Hofer klärte mit einer starken Parade zur Ecke. Danach suchte der Kreisligist aus Reicholzheim und Dörlesberg aber den Weg nach vorne, fand aber keine Lösung gegen den kompakten Defensiv-Verbund der Nassiger. Nach einer schönen Flanke von der linke Seite tat sich schließlich doch eine Lücke in der Nassiger Abwehrreihe auf und VfB-Spielertrainer Rafael Gogollok drückte den Ball aus kurzer Distanz über die Torlinie – 1:1.

Nassig antwortet prompt

Die Freude über den Ausgleichstreffer währte aber nicht lange, denn Vollhardt kam im „Sechzehner“ an den Ball und ließ sich nicht zwei Mal bitten: Ein schöner Schuss in das rechte Eck bedeutete die erneute Führung für den SVN. Der VfB kämpfte zwar leidenschaftlich, brachte Nassig aber nicht mehr in Verlegenheit. Klein machte kurz vor Schluss, erneut per Kopf, aus wenigen Metern alles klar.

Nachdem der VfB bereits im Vorjahr im Elfmeterschießen gegen die SV Viktoria Wertheim im Endspiel gescheitert war, ist es für den Kreisligisten die zweite Final-Niederlage bei der Stadtmeisterschaft in Folge. Nassig gewann erstmals seit drei Jahren wieder diesen bei Wertheims Fußballern so begehrten Titel.

Spiel um Platz 3

Kickers DHK II – SVV Werth. 0:5

Vor dem Finale waren sich im Spiel um Platz 3 die Kickers DHK II und Viktoria Wertheim begegnet. In dieser Partie kam der A-Ligist gegen Ende der Partie noch deutlich unter die Räder, nachdem er den Großteil der Spielzeit tapfer Gegenwehr geleistet hatte. In der schwachen ersten Hälfte waren Winzenhölers Treffer sowie ein Pfostenschuss von Aksit die einzigen Höhepunkte. Nach der Pause netzte Aksit dann aber gleich drei Mal ein und schraubte so sein Trefferkonto in diesem Turnier auf sieben Tore, wodurch er sich den ersten Platz in der Torjägerliste sicherte (siehe Übersicht nebenan).

Info: Sehen Sie hierzu im Laufe des Tages auch ein Video auf www.fnweb.de oder auf unserem youtube-Kanal.

© Fränkische Nachrichten, Montag, 23.07.2018