Fußball SG Boxtal/Mondfeld nutzt die Chancen nicht und unterliegt dem Ersten der Gruppe A, VfB Reicholzheim/D., mit 0:3

Trotz Niederlage ins Viertelfinale

Bei der 45. Wertheimer Fußball-Stadtmeisterschaft standen gestern wieder zwei Begegnungen auf dem Programm. Dabei gelang es dem Gastgeber trotz guten Spiels nicht, erneut zu überraschen.

SG Boxtal II/Mondfeld – VfB Reicholzheim/Dörlesberg 0:3

Schon in der dritten Minute hatte die SG die dicke Chance auf die frühe Führung, doch Wolz köpfte nach einer Ecke völlig freistehend über das Tor. Kurz darauf verpasste es dann der VfB zweimal, einen Treffer zu erzielen. Im weiteren Verlauf war der Turnier-Gastgeber die bestimmende Mannschaft und erspielte sich gleich mehrere gute Gelegenheiten. Diese nutze er jedoch nicht. Zudem landete ein Freistoß von Lappe nur an der Latte (19.). Das Tor fiel stattdessen auf der anderen Seite: Spielertrainer Gogollok umkurvte SG-Keeper Neuberger und schoss zur VfB-Führung ein. Die SG war kurz geschockt, erspielte sich bis zur Pause dann aber weitere Chancen. Kurz nach dem Seitenwechsel scheiterte Berger mit einer guten Gelegenheit, den daraus resultierenden Konter verwertete Bick gekonnt zum 2:0 für den VfB. Andersen traf wenig später den Pfosten und verpasste so die Vorentscheidung. Schumacher machte es mit seinem dritten Turniertreffer dann besser und somit alles klar. Damit qualifiziert sich der VfB ohne Punktverlust und Gegentor für das Viertelfinale.

TSV Kreuzwertheim – Kickers DHK Wertheim II 1:3

Mit der ersten guten Gelegenheit bracht Albert Grenz den TSV in Front. Marco Fitzenreuter behielt kurze Zeit später vom Punkt die Nerven, nachdem er zuvor selbst gefoult worden war und glich die Partie somit wieder aus. Fitzenreuter legte noch nach und dreht das Spiel noch vor der Pause. Zudem hatte er kurz nach dem Seitenwechsel den dritten Treffer auf dem Fuß, doch Götz rettete auf der Linie (37.). Wenig später netzte er dann aber zu seinem vierten Turniertreffer zum Endstand von 3:1 für den Außenseiter ein. Das Aufbäumen „der Bayern“ vom TSV kam zu spät Nach einem enttäuschenden Turnier ist der Kreisligist TSV Kreuzwertheim bereits in der Vorrunde mit drei Niederlagen ausgeschieden.

