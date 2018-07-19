Trotz Niederlage ins Viertelfinale

Fussball
Stadtmeisterschaft Wertheim 2018
Gruppe A
SG Boxtal II/Mondf. – TSV Kreuzwertheim 2:1
VfB Reicholzheim/D. – Kickers DHK Wertheim II 4:0
Kickers DHK Wertheim II – SG Boxtal II/Mondfeld 1:0
TSV Kreuzwertheim – VfB Reicholzheim/Dörl. 0:2
SG Boxtal II/Mondf. – VfB Reicholzh./Dörl. 0:3
TSV Kreuzwerth. – Kickers DHK Werth. II 1:3
1 VfB Reicholzheim/Dörlesberg 3 3 0 0 9:0 9
2 Kickers DHK Wertheim II 3 2 0 1 4:5 6
3 SG Boxtal II/Mondfeld 3 1 0 2 2:5 3
4 TSV Kreuzwertheim 3 0 0 3 2:7 0
Gruppe B
SV Vikt. Wertheim – Kickers DHK Wertheim I 3:1
FC Eichel – Türkgücü Wertheim 0:4
Türkgücü Wertheim – SV Vikt. Wertheim 0:0
Kickers DHK Wertheim I – FC Eichel 2:2
SV Viktoria Wertheim – FC Eichel 20.7., 17.30
Kickers DHK Werth. I – Türkgücü Werth. 20.7., 18.45
1 Türkgücü Wertheim 2 1 1 0 4:0 4
2 SV Viktoria Wertheim 2 1 1 0 3:1 4
3 Kickers DHK Wertheim I 2 0 1 1 3:5 1
4 FC Eichel 2 0 1 1 2:6 1
Gruppe C
SG Vikt. Wertheim II/Grünen.– SSV Urphar/L. 0:2
SSV Urphar/Lindelbach – SV Nassig 1:3
SV Nassig – SG Viktoria Wertheim II/Grünenwört 4:2
1 SV Nassig 2 2 0 0 7:3 6
2 SSV Urphar/Lindelbach 2 1 0 1 3:3 3
3 SG Vikt. Werth. II/Grünenw. 2 0 0 2 2:6 0
Viertelfinale
V1: 3. Gruppe A – 1. Gruppe B 21.7., 13.00
V2: 3. Gruppe B – 1. Gruppe A 21.7., 14.15
V3: 2. Gruppe B – SV Nassig 21.7., 17.00
V4: 2. Gruppe A – SSV Urphar/Lindelbach 21.7., 18.15
Halbfinale
H1: Sieger V1 – Sieger V3 22.7., 13.45
H2: Sieger V2 – Sieger V4 22.7., 15.00
Spiel um Platz 3
Verlierer H1 – Verlierer H 2 22.7., 17.17
Finale
Sieger H1 – Sieger H2 22.7., 18.30