Trotz Niederlage ins Viertelfinale

Anzeige

Bei der 45. Wertheimer Fußball-Stadtmeisterschaft standen gestern wieder zwei Begegnungen auf dem Programm. Dabei gelang es dem Gastgeber trotz guten Spiels nicht, erneut zu überraschen.

SG Boxtal II/Mondfeld – VfB Reicholzheim/Dörlesberg 0:3

Fussball Stadtmeisterschaft Wertheim 2018 Gruppe A SG Boxtal ... Fussball Stadtmeisterschaft Wertheim 2018 Gruppe A SG Boxtal II/Mondf. – TSV Kreuzwertheim 2:1 VfB Reicholzheim/D. – Kickers DHK Wertheim II 4:0 Kickers DHK Wertheim II – SG Boxtal II/Mondfeld 1:0 TSV Kreuzwertheim – VfB Reicholzheim/Dörl. 0:2 SG Boxtal II/Mondf. – VfB Reicholzh./Dörl. 0:3 TSV Kreuzwerth. – Kickers DHK Werth. II 1:3 1 VfB Reicholzheim/Dörlesberg 3 3 0 0 9:0 9 2 Kickers DHK Wertheim II 3 2 0 1 4:5 6 3 SG Boxtal II/Mondfeld 3 1 0 2 2:5 3 4 TSV Kreuzwertheim 3 0 0 3 2:7 0 Gruppe B SV Vikt. Wertheim – Kickers DHK Wertheim I 3:1 FC Eichel – Türkgücü Wertheim 0:4 Türkgücü Wertheim – SV Vikt. Wertheim 0:0 Kickers DHK Wertheim I – FC Eichel 2:2 SV Viktoria Wertheim – FC Eichel 20.7., 17.30 Kickers DHK Werth. I – Türkgücü Werth. 20.7., 18.45 1 Türkgücü Wertheim 2 1 1 0 4:0 4 2 SV Viktoria Wertheim 2 1 1 0 3:1 4 3 Kickers DHK Wertheim I 2 0 1 1 3:5 1 4 FC Eichel 2 0 1 1 2:6 1 Gruppe C SG Vikt. Wertheim II/Grünen.– SSV Urphar/L. 0:2 SSV Urphar/Lindelbach – SV Nassig 1:3 SV Nassig – SG Viktoria Wertheim II/Grünenwört 4:2 1 SV Nassig 2 2 0 0 7:3 6 2 SSV Urphar/Lindelbach 2 1 0 1 3:3 3 3 SG Vikt. Werth. II/Grünenw. 2 0 0 2 2:6 0 Viertelfinale V1: 3. Gruppe A – 1. Gruppe B 21.7., 13.00 V2: 3. Gruppe B – 1. Gruppe A 21.7., 14.15 V3: 2. Gruppe B – SV Nassig 21.7., 17.00 V4: 2. Gruppe A – SSV Urphar/Lindelbach 21.7., 18.15 Halbfinale H1: Sieger V1 – Sieger V3 22.7., 13.45 H2: Sieger V2 – Sieger V4 22.7., 15.00 Spiel um Platz 3 Verlierer H1 – Verlierer H 2 22.7., 17.17 Finale Sieger H1 – Sieger H2 22.7., 18.30

Schon in der dritten Minute hatte die SG die dicke Chance auf die frühe Führung, doch Wolz köpfte nach einer Ecke völlig freistehend über das Tor. Kurz darauf verpasste es dann der VfB zweimal, einen Treffer zu erzielen. Im weiteren Verlauf war der Turnier-Gastgeber die bestimmende Mannschaft und erspielte sich gleich mehrere gute Gelegenheiten. Diese nutze er jedoch nicht. Zudem landete ein Freistoß von Lappe nur an der Latte (19.). Das Tor fiel stattdessen auf der anderen Seite: Spielertrainer Gogollok umkurvte SG-Keeper Neuberger und schoss zur VfB-Führung ein. Die SG war kurz geschockt, erspielte sich bis zur Pause dann aber weitere Chancen. Kurz nach dem Seitenwechsel scheiterte Berger mit einer guten Gelegenheit, den daraus resultierenden Konter verwertete Bick gekonnt zum 2:0 für den VfB. Andersen traf wenig später den Pfosten und verpasste so die Vorentscheidung. Schumacher machte es mit seinem dritten Turniertreffer dann besser und somit alles klar. Damit qualifiziert sich der VfB ohne Punktverlust und Gegentor für das Viertelfinale.