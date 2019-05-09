Gigantisch anmutende Bühnenshow: Rod Stewart in der SAP Arena

Mannheim.Fünf Jahrzehnte umfasst seine extrem erfolgreiche Karriere. Dementsprechend hätte Rod Stewart wohl auch fünf Konzerte voller Hits in der Mannheimer SAP Arena spielen können, ohne sich groß zu wiederholen.

Rund 20 werden es voraussichtlich – und die Sammlung von der ersten Nummer “Infatuation” bis zu den unerlässlichen „Maggie May“, „Sailing“ und „Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?“ sollte kaum Wünsche offen lassen. Das gilt auch für die sehr bunte, gigantisch anmutende Bühnenshow, die anfangs der Showtradition a la Las Vegas huldigt.

Die Setlist:

1. Infatuation

2. Young Turks

3. Rollin' and Tumblin' (Hambone Willie Newbern cover)

4. Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)

5. Forever Young

6. Rhythm of My Heart (Marc Jordan cover)

7. Tonight I'm Yours (Don't Hurt Me)

8. The Killing of Georgie (Part I and II)

9. Maggie May

10. Sweet Little Rock & Roller (Chuck Berry cover)

11. Going Home: Theme from Local Hero (Mark Knopfler cover)

12. Reason to Believe (Tim Hardin cover)

13. I Don't Want to Talk About It (Crazy Horse cover)

14. The First Cut Is the Deepest (Cat Stevens cover)

15. People Get Ready (The Impressions cover)

16. Have I Told You Lately (Van Morrison cover)

17. Go Your Own Way (Fleetwood Mac cover)

18. Twistin' the Night Away (Sam Cooke cover)

19. Stay With Me (Faces song)

20. Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?

21. Sailing (Sutherland Brothers cover)

22. Baby Jane