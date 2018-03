Mit 15 zu Gold

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TATYANA ZENKOVICH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9435456ri) Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes from Russia performs during the Women Single Free Skating of the Figure Skating competition at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, 23 February 2018. Figure Skating - PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Gangneung, Korea - 23 Feb 2018

© TATYANA ZENKOVICH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock, REX/Shutterstock