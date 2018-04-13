Thema des Tages

Die Preisträger der Echo-Verleihung 2018

Hintergrund

Berlin (dpa) - Das sind die Gewinner der diesjährigen Verleihung des Musikpreises Echo, der am Donnerstag in Berlin verliehen wurde.

Album des Jahres: Ed Sheeran («÷ (Divide)»)

Hit des Jahres: Ed Sheeran («Shape Of You»)

Künstler Pop National: Mark Forster («TAPE»)

Künstlerin Pop National: Alice Merton («No Roots»)

Band Pop National: Milky Chance («Blossom»)

Schlager: Helene Fischer («Helene Fischer»)

Volkstümliche Musik: Santiano («Im Auge des Sturms»)

Hip-Hop/Urban National: Kollegah & Farid Bang («Jung, Brutal, Gutaussehend 3»)

Dance National: Robin Schulz («Uncovered»)

Rock National: Die Toten Hosen («Laune der Natur»)

Band International: Imagine Dragons («Evolve»)

Künstlerin International: Pink («Beautiful Trauma»)

Künstler International: Ed Sheeran («÷ (Divide)»)

Produzent National: Peter Keller («MTV Unplugged - Peter Maffay»)

Newcomer National: Wincent Weiss («Irgendwas gegen die Stille»)

Newcomer International: Luis Fonsi («Despacito & Mis Grandes Éxitos»)

Video National: Beatsteaks feat. Deichkind («L auf der Stirn»)

Kritikerpreis National: Haiyti («Montenegro Zero»)

Lebenswerk: Klaus Voormann

Soziales Engagement: Benefiz-Festival Peace X Peace von Fetsum Sebhat und Tedros Tewelde

