Die Preisträger der Echo-Verleihung 2018

Künstler Pop National: Mark Forster («TAPE»)
Künstlerin Pop National: Alice Merton («No Roots»)
Band Pop National: Milky Chance («Blossom»)
Schlager: Helene Fischer («Helene Fischer»)
Volkstümliche Musik: Santiano («Im Auge des Sturms»)
Hip-Hop/Urban National: Kollegah & Farid Bang («Jung, Brutal, Gutaussehend 3»)
Dance National: Robin Schulz («Uncovered»)
Rock National: Die Toten Hosen («Laune der Natur»)
Band International: Imagine Dragons («Evolve»)
Künstlerin International: Pink («Beautiful Trauma»)
Künstler International: Ed Sheeran («÷ (Divide)»)
Produzent National: Peter Keller («MTV Unplugged - Peter Maffay»)
Newcomer National: Wincent Weiss («Irgendwas gegen die Stille»)
Newcomer International: Luis Fonsi («Despacito & Mis Grandes Éxitos»)
Video National: Beatsteaks feat. Deichkind («L auf der Stirn»)
Kritikerpreis National: Haiyti («Montenegro Zero»)
Lebenswerk: Klaus Voormann
Soziales Engagement: Benefiz-Festival Peace X Peace von Fetsum Sebhat und Tedros Tewelde