„Ich werde in der Partei gebraucht“

Mandatory Credit: Photo by CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9421611g) Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to be new CDU general secretary, Berlin, Germany - 19 Feb 2018 German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), and the designated Secretary General, state premier of Saarland, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (R), pose for photographers during the beginning of a board meeting at the CDU headquarters in Berlin, Germany, 19 February 2018. According to media reports, Kramp-Karrenbauer was appointed as the new Secretary General of the CDU. Kramp-Karrenbauer would succeed Peter Tauber, who resigned from office due to illness.

