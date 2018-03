Prinz Henrik gestorben – Dänemark trauert

DENMARK OUT Mandatory Credit: Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9376321f) Guards on patrol at Fredensborg Palace, in Fredensborg, Denmark, 14 February 2018. According to media reports on 14 February 2018, Prince Henrik of Denmark has died at the age of 83. In 2017 He was diagnosed with dementia and was recently hospitalized after falling ill in Egypt. He returned to Denmark for a stay in the Rigshospitale , and during a series of examinations a benign tumor was discovered on his left lung. His condition worsened and, according to media reports, he passed away in his sleep at Fredensborg Palace on the evening of 13 February 2018. Prince Henrik is survived by his wife, two sons and eight grandchildren. Prince Henrik dies at 83, Denmark - 14 Feb 2018

