Mannheim.What do you think about Brexit?

Brexit is best described as a British blame game. Unhappy with no longer being the global superpower it believes it should be and lagging behind in terms of empire it once held, Britain has done what it does best, blame anyone else. As we can’t blame the rain for a downturn in economic conditions, or a cup of tea alone can’t raise standards of living, so it has come to this. Blaming the others. And in this case, the ‘others’ is that union of countries we worked so hard to put together post war. An alliance great enough to challenge the USA and the Soviet Union was formed and after opting to not be a part of it then later opting in with the typical British arrogance of entering any sovereign space, forcing them to take our language due to the irreverent recalcitrance of convincing ourselves of not needing to learn another, everything that caused the anti-EU sentiment is what Britain should hate about Britain. “They should learn the language if they come here!” is the sentiment presented when someone speaking their third language with a slight accent rhymes ‘sieve’ with ‘leave’ whilst many ex-pats have made lives for themselves in EU countries without knowing how to tell the time in that language.

And everyone has someone else to blame for something else. My parents, emigrated to England, voted leave due to them blaming the unequal opportunity for others like themselves- African immigrants- who aren’t preferred to EU27 states. Once again the ruling class has convinced the common folk to vote against their own best interests. After all, which of the British MEPs have ever supported more immigration from further foreign countries? The only thing the commonwealth has in common is its lack of wealth due to Britain and they aren’t in a rush to restore that. Britain is permeated by racist mentalities, not to say that all who voted Brexit are racist, but there are a lot of beliefs that have gone unchallenged- perhaps a topic for a different article, but just look at Harry and Meghan’s treatment compared to Prince Andrew.

However, Brexit is fundamentally a culmination of people being fed up, they just had nowhere to put all their rage, so when the Eurosceptics provided a common ground to feed all their anger into, the common folk took it and put their blame on the EU. And it worked. Much to the shock of David Cameron who cowered away from the pig’s ear of mess he helped create. So what do I think of Brexit? In short, misplaced patriotism, misguided sense of importance, and overall, a misunderstanding of what is causing the problems that are being pinned on the EU. This unelected body we hear so much about actually has no deciding power in our policy, but the electorate doesn’t need to hear that, we have our effigy, time to stick it on the bonfire and count the cost later. We have that wartime spirit as if that didn’t need help from others to end. Alas, we’ll soon find something new to blame.

And what does it mean for you and your studies?

For me this year, I’m lucky in the sense that my Erasmus agreement is underwritten by the government so there will be no change noticeable for me. This was a concern right up until summer last year when no guarantees were placed so it was a real gamble as to what might happen. For next year, crucially, MPs voted against New Clause 10 which required the government to ensure a negotiation to continue full Erasmus+ membership. What this basically means is that students of less privileged backgrounds will once again be hit hardest as a year abroad will be a choice of either racking up even more debt, or not possible unless your family can afford to fund you throughout and for those of us who aren’t born into wealth, the latter is nigh on impossible and the former is not preferred. So rather than students of all backgrounds being able to enjoy the benefits of an international education or work experience, instead it will be just the privileged few who can access it and a lack of exposure to other nations is missed out on. The class gap will show itself as those who could have benefitted from this experience and would have taken away valuable lessons or had the opportunity to make a tangible difference in a field due to this exposure will not get such an opportunity anymore. One thing that Britain did not need is to give the 1% even more advantage and strip away even more from the working class, however, it seems this is what is going to happen here. And whilst this might not impact me directly, many people will struggle due to this and it isn’t in the interests of the population to enhance the experience of those who already have an advantage.

For context, currently tuition fees are £9,250 a year, usually covered by a student loan which you don’t pay back until you are in employment earning over roughly £21k at a repayment rate of around 3% plus the RPI rate of inflation. So for a standard three year degree, you leave with over £27k debt straight away and this doesn’t even factor in a maintenance loan (up to £8k outside London, £11k living in London) which is means tested that is added on to your debt. For many students, this doesn’t even cover accommodation, at my home university- Durham University a standard single room would cost you £7,894 (for your own bathroom, it would be £8,385) whilst the average loan in the UK is £6,108. So whilst this is tough enough, whilst being on a year abroad, you still have to pay 15% of that £9k as well as having to still survive on your own.

An added amount of debt or a lifetime of repayment that makes what should be an experience all take part in even further limited to just the privileged few. The caveat the government gives is that after 30 years, your debt gets scrapped and the vast majority will never pay it back. What’s more is that the option of just not doing it isn’t exactly an option as students studying a languages degree have to take a year out to study in a country that speaks their chosen language(s). The UK has always been elitist in education, and the dichotomy of potentially plunging people into debt or have a subpar education is the latest way of reinforcing that and taking us back to the glory days that Brexit has promised us.